Abdullah denies speculations over preplanned-collapse of districts

KABUL: Chairman of the high council for national reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah denied the speculations over preplanned-collapse of the districts, saying that there are different reasons that obliged the security forces to retreat from the districts.

He made the remarks in a gathering on Tuesday in Kabul.

“Although, the consecutive collapsing of the districts posed worries among the people but the people support their security forces,” he said. “We know the situations are deteriorating but it is the responsibility of all of us to overcome the current situation.”

The Taliban group has recently step up pressure on the government with taking over more than 20 districts across the country. However, the government denied the collapse of the districts and termed it as “tactical retreatment”.

Despite a twice breach in stalled peace negotiations of the peace, there is still no progress to boost up the peace efforts, end the ongoing conflict or at least to reduce the violence.

Abdullah vowed that the Afghan government and United Nation owe a similar stance towards peace and that the Afghan conflict didn’t have military solution, “but the Taliban still disagree.”

With the U.S. led allied forces withdrawing, the Afghan war had no justification, Abdullah added, indicating to the recent summit of religious clerics held in Makkah.

He called on the Afghan government to bring tremendous tweaks to end the people dissatisfaction of the government. Abdullah also assured that the views of all aspect of the society would be included in the peace process.