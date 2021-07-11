Abdullah meets Afghan peace team after Tehran visit

AT News

KABUL: Chairman of the high council for national reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah held a meeting with members of the Afghan negotiating team who returned from Tehran after concluding a two-day summit brokered by the Iranian government.

“We listened to the full report of the talks between the Taliban and republic team and discussed the ways forward for achieving a just and durable peace and preventing the continuity of the conflict,” Abdullah said in a tweet on Sunday.

Iran Foreign Ministry hosted a summit between the Taliban and Afghan delegation, led by former Vice President, Yunus Qanuni.

This comes as the negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban have recently begun in Doha capital of Qatar. The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad has kicked off traveling to regional countries to push for the Afghan peace.

The U.S. President Joe Biden said that all American forces would leave Afghanistan by 31 August. He said that the responsibility for fixing Afghanistan lies on the Afghan leaders. With U.S. and NATO forces are withdrawing, the Taliban have been making rapid territorial gains across the country.