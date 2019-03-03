Abdullah meets Germany envoy; Peace, election, security came under microscope

AT News Report

KABUL: In the wake of ongoing peace talks with Taliban group and forthcoming Presidential Elections, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Sunday met with Ambassador Markus Potzel, Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan, where peace, election and security came under their microscope of discussion.

“Germany has been a bedrock supporter of Afghanistan for many years,” Abdullah said, adding they talked about peace, election, security and development issues.

Moreover, in a separate meeting, CEO Abdullah met Head of EU Delegation and ambassadors and hearing their views and questions on peace, elections, governance and security related matters as a presidential candidate.

“I welcome their initiative to meet all presidential candidates.”

The issue of ongoing of peace talks between US and Taliban group in Qatar is going for another day while there is no detail of talks so far. In the past rounds of talks, they discussed pullout of US troops from Afghanistan and guarantee of the Taliban group of not using Afghanistan as tool against other countries.

The upcoming Presidential polls is also set to be held on 20 of July, but still there is no commissioners in the Independent Election Commission and the government has been scrambling to fill the vacuum.