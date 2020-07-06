Abdullah to visit Pakistan amid fragile peace bid

AT News

KABUL: The government of Pakistan has invited the Chairman of High Peace Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah to Islamabad amid the fragile peace negotiations with the Taliban – who enjoys safe havens in Pakistan.

Pakistan ambassador to Kabul, Zahid Nasrullah Khan in a meeting with Abdullah had handed over him an invitation to visit Pakistan. The Pakistani ambassador announced his country’s support to the Afghan peace and said that Islamabad is ready to cooperate for a sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

According to the statement, the Chairman of High Peace Council would make a visit to Islamabad at convenient time.

The Afghan government has constantly blamed Pakistan of playing a duel policy towards Afghanistan.

A power sharing agreement signed between President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah in the wake of prolonged election crisis has given the leadership of the High Peace Council for National Reconciliation to Abdullah with 50 percent sharing in the government’s cabinet.