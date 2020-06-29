Abdullah trying to reconcile with forlorn party fellows

AT News

KABUL: Abdullah Abdullah is making efforts to regain support from the members of Jamiat party after differences emerged when he agreed to work under President Ghani, a move that his party fellows did not want.

He has met senior member of Jamiat, Atta Mohammad Noor in which other party members were also present.

The meeting discussed peace efforts with the Taliban who toppled the government led by Jamiat party in 1996.

Salahuddin Rabbani, head of Jamiat party backed Abdullah in the 2019 presidential poll. Abdullah lost the election to hiss two-time rival Ghani, but rejected the poll results, threatening to form a parallel government.

Rabbani did not want Abdullah to work in Ghani’s government. In a message, Rabbani called the agreement between Ghani and Abdullah as “legitimizing” the fraudulent election result.

He called the result as illegal and illegitimate. He is one of people who want change in the government system.