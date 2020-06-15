Abdullah’s Cabinet picks up for president’s confirmation

AT News

KABUL: Abdullah Abdullah’s Cabinet picks are set to be sent to President Ghani for confirmation, based on an agreement between him and the president which sets the motion for a second power sharing government.

In meeting with parliament members on Sunday, Chairman of High Council for Reconciliation Dr. Abdullah Abdullah said that he would introduce his Cabinet members to the President soon, his office said in a statement on Monday.

Dr. Abdullah welcomed the Parliament’s effort in resolving political tensions.

This comes as the President has appointedsome of his Cabinet members and top officials.

Ghani’s spokesman Siddiq Seddiqi said that efforts are underway for the fully formation of the government cabinet.

Some members of the parliament earlier called on the Presidential Palace to introduce the government cabinet for the parliament’s approval.

The agreement, which is comprised of five main principles, has not been fully implemented.

Deputy Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga (lower house) said that the government should introduce the competent and efficient figures for the parliament.

In accordance to the law, he said that the ministers are not allowed to work as care taker for more than two months.

Based on the agreement, Abdullah is leading the High Peace Council for National Reconciliation and would be shared in 50 percent of the cabinet appointments. The power sharing deal would also promote the Afghan warlord general Abdul Rashid Dostum to the Marshal rank. Senator Abdullah Qarloq said that the delay in the implementation of power sharing agreement would affect the peace process.