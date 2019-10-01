About one million people voted in presidential election: candidate

AT News Report

KABUL: A presidential candidate claims that the number of people took part in Saturday’s election was not more than one million.

Sayed Noorullah Jalili, said on Tuesday that ballots more than one million would be counterfeited, calling on the election commission to separate credible and incredible ballots from each other.

The independent election commission, monitoring bodies and candidates’ teams confirmed a low turnout in the election.

Jalili emphasized that the election commission would be the only reliable source of voting for him, saying that premature declarations by some candidates about the results would be a “taking vote hostage”, while the candidates and their teams, according to him, would be kidnappers.

Abdullah Abdullah on Monday claimed victory in the election, an allegation faced huge reactions by the election commission, watchdogs and people.

Meanwhile, Jalili believes that vast fraud was carried out by the two ruling teams.