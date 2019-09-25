ADB donates $348 million to Kandahar dam

AT News Report

KABUL: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has donated an amount of 348,7 million US dollar to develop the Dehla hydro power dam welfare project, located in southern Kandahar province.

The acting minister of finance, Mohammad Hamayon Qayumi and chief of the Asian Development Bank for Afghanistan signed the agreement of the donated aids on Wednesday in Kabul.

Qayumi said that the aid would be invested on the country’s second biggest hydro power dam(Dehla)in Kandahar.

“Donation has been financed by the AsianDevelopment Bank and would be invested in agriculture, natural sources and rural development,” he said.

Meanwhile, chief of the ADB in Afghanistan, NarindraSangro said the aid has been donated to develop the underground resources in Afghanistan.

“Project will effect on the agriculture process in Afghanistan, water management, energy supplying and economic development,” he added.

The Dehla hydro power dam was built in 1952 with the capacity of 288 million cubic meters of water in southern Kandahar province. The Afghan officials said the capacity of the dam would be increased to 782 million cubic meters of water.

The government considers resolving the water management, agriculture and industries needs of the citizens through investing on this project.