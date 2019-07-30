Afghan, Chinese officials confer on security cooperation

AT News Report

KABUL: The second meeting of the Afghanistan-China Bilateral Security Commission held in Kabul on Tuesday, where Afghan-Sino officials discussed joint efforts to combat terrorism, National Security Council said in a statement sent to Afghanistan Times.

The meeting was jointly chaired by the Deputy National Security Adviser Atiqullah Noushir and Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister, who is on a visit to Kabul.

Both sides discussed the current security situation and mulled over a series of common threats, the statement added.

It was emphasized at the meeting that as there was sometimes a need for joint action against terrorism, drugs and other matters, and thus both sides mutually agreed to collaborate in such circumstances.

Moreover, the meeting decided to expedite the finalization of existing documents on bilateral relations, the statement said, adding that such meetings would continue to take place for better coordination.

The first meeting of the Afghanistan-China Bilateral Security Commission was held in Beijing last November.

This comes as insecurity and violence have intensified across the country while the peace talks between the US and the Taliban also seemingly progressing. The eighth round between the Taliban and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is said to begin soon.

A senior Afghan official said recently that the intra-Afghan negotiations were scheduled to begin within the next two weeks. However, Taliban said the meet delegation who don’t represent Kabul administration.

Amidst the peace hopes, an attack on the former spy chief and President Ghani’s running mate, Amrullah Saleh, came on Sunday when the electioneering for the upcoming presidential elections initiated. The attack claimed the lives of 20 people and wounded another 50.