‘Afghan conflict has no military solution’

AT-KABUL: The US Special Representative for AfghanistanReconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has held a meeting with Uzbekistan’s ForeignMinister Abdulaziz Kamilov, where they discussed the Afghan peace process, theUzbekistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States, Senior Director for South and Central Asia at the National Security Council Lisa Curtis also attended the meeting, the statement said.

When discussing prospects of peaceful settlement in Afghanistan, the parties once again confirmed that there is no military solution to the problem.

The importance of Tashkent Conference on Afghanistan and the Declaration on Fundamental Principles of the Peace Process in Afghanistan was emphasized, the statement said.

The two sides said in the meeting that “no Afghans should remain outside this political process and that the world community should contribute to consolidation of the entire Afghan society around the national interests in the name of peace and prosperity in the country”, the statement added.

In this context, the parties supported the Peace Program for Afghanistan forwarded by President Ashraf Ghani in Geneva.

Practical aspects of implementation of large infrastructure projects and other socio-economic facilities in Afghanistan were also considered during the meeting, the statement said.

The two sides noted with satisfaction the dynamic development of bilateral relations, the new rate of which was set during the visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the United States and his negotiations with President Donald Trump in May 2018, the statement said.