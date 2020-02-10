Afghan forces destroy Taliban strongholds, kill 63 rebels

AT News

KABUL: Security officials said Monday that Afghan forces have destroyed several key bases of the Taliban and killed more than 63 insurgents, wounding 14 in military clampdowns, security officials said Monday.

Ministry of Defense in a statement said the army, police and NDS security soldiers conducted joint operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Kandahar, Helmand, Uruzgan, Zabul, Kunar, Khost, Takhar, Laghman and Balkh, provinces, in which 63 militants were killed and 14 others wounded.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled and bombed the enemies’ positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.

During these operations, 11 militants were killed in Shirzad district of Nangarhar, nine insurgents were killed, three wounded and huge amount of weapons and ammunitions destroyed in Maiwand district of Kandahar, nine rebels were killed and three others wounded in Nahr-e-Saraj and Lashkargah districts of Helmand, eight militants were killed and six others wounded in Deh Rawod district of Uruzgan, eight insurgents were killed and three others wounded in Arghandab district of Zabul, seven militants were killed and another wounded in Sokay district of Kunar province.

Similar, five Taliban fighters were killed in Nadir Shah Kot district of Khost, two militants were killed and another wounded in Dast-e-Qala district of Takhar, two insurgents were killed and two positions destroyed in Alishing district of Laghman and two insurgents were killed in Chmtal district of Balkh province.

In past 24 hours, 14 planed clearing operations, and Special Forces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerial operations supporting Afghan National Army including 15 strikes on enemy’s sanctuaries.