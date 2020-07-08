Afghan forces fend off Taliban attacks in Nangarhar, Paktika; kill 28 rebels

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have fended off Taliban attacks in eastern Nangarhar and southern Paktiak provinces, killing 28 rebels in the last 24 hours, security officials said on Wednesday.

Taliban militants had massively attacked army outposts in the Zawa area of Khogiani district of Nangarhar that received a timely response by the Afghan forces, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

At least 20 Taliban rebels, including a commander named Sangarmal, were killed and numbers of them were injured in Afghan security forces retaliation.

On other hand, Taliban attacked an ANDSF convoy in Malik Shahi area in Omana district of southern Paktika provinces, which faced strict resistance from the security forces, according to the statement.

Six insurgents were killed and seven others wounded in the attack.

Similarly, two Taliban fighters were killed and two others wounded in Barmal district of the same province.