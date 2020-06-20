Afghan forces hunt Taliban in Logar; 9 insurgents killed in counter-attack

AT News

KABUL: At least nine Taliban insurgents were killed and three others wounded after reprisal by the Afghan security forces after their security check points were came under attack in eastern Logar province on Friday night, officials said on Saturday.

The Taliban militants had coordinately attacked the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in Logar and faced a timely and professionally response by the Afghan forces, said Ministry of Defense y Spokesman Fawad Aman.

Afghan forces killed nine Taliban fighters, Aman said, adding three other Taliban fighers were wounded in retaliation move.

A large amount of ammunition belonging to the Taliban was also destroyed.

In a separate incident, the Afghan security forces killed three terrorist in Takhar province.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Taliban fighters were killed after they attacked Afghan forces check post in Hazar Samoch district.