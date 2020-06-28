Afghan forces kill 27 Taliban fighters in latest military stings

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed at least 27 Taliban militants in western Ghor and southern Paktia provinces in response to militants attack on their checkpoints, security officials said on Sunday.

Taliban fighters had staged a coordinated attack from all sides on Saghar district of western Ghor provinces on Saturday night that had met with strict reprisal of the Afghan security forces, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

14 insurgents were killed and 15 others wounded in the attack, the statement added.

Another 13 Taliban insurgents were killed after they attacked security forces outposts in Dand-e-Patan district of Pakita province. In addition to that, six other rebels were wounded, said a statement issued by 203 Thunder Army Corps.

“It was a coordinated attack that had triggered retaliation by the Afghan forces.” The aerial support helped to push back the Taliban attack, the statement added.

Weapons and ammonization belonging to the Taliban rebels were seized.