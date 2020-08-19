Afghan forces kill 31 Taliban rebels in latest military stings

AT News

KABUL: At least 31 Taliban insurgents were killed and 28 others wounded in multiple military operations conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces across the country.

A group of Taliban planned to attack Afghan security forces checkpoint in Ghazari, Badghisi, Khanaqa and Anbig villages of Khwaja Sabzposh district in northern Faryab province, was repelled in a preemptive crackdown by the Afghan security forces, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Wednesday.

16 militants, including a commander identified as Abuzar, were killed and 11 others wounded.

The mentioned villages have cleared from the presences of the enemies. No Afghan forces and civilians were harmed during the operations, the statement added.

Separately, the Afghan security forces succeeded in killing nine Taliban militants during a crackdown in Emam Sahib District of northern Kunduz province on Tuesday night, added the statement.

Similarly, The Taliban rebels planned to attack security forces checkpoints in Nawa Mish district of Daykundi, which was fend off by the Afghan security forces, the statement added.

Six insurgents were killed and six others were wounded in the operation.

Some weapons and ammunition of the Taliban also destroyed during the operation, underlined the statement.