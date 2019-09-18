Afghan forces kill 43 Taliban rebels in Ghazni

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 43 Taliban fighters have been killed during latest crackdown carried out by the Afghan security forces in southern Ghazni province, official said Wednesday.

Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have conducted operations in Mangori and Niazi villages of Ghazni province, in which 40 Taliban fighters were killed, Ministry of Defense Spokesman Fawad Aman said in a statement.

15 Waziristani terrorists were among 40 Taliban killed rebels killed, the spokesman said. “A number of enemy commanders and alms collecting in charge were also killed.”

Afghan forces also conducted a raid in Ab Band district of the same province, killing three Taliban fighters and detaining two others.

He said that a small weapons cache of the enemy was also destroyed during raid.