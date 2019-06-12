Afghan forces kill over 50 Taliban rebels in Zabul

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed at least 53 Taliban insurgents, including a designated deputy governor of the extremist group in an operation carried out in southern Zabul province late Tuesday, top provincial official said Wednesday.

Provincial Governor Rahmatullah Yarmal said anti-Taliban operation conducted in response to the Taliban’s recent attack on a number of checkpoints in Dai Chopan district.

He also confirmed killing of Taliban’s shadow district governor for Mizan and Dai Chopan.

However, six Afghan security forces were also killed during operation, the governor lamented, but termed the military operation successful that pushed back the Taliban insurgents form the area.

But the Taliban insurgents claimed they have captured Dai Chopan district, while Interior Ministry said the Taliban insurgents failed to capture Dai Chopan after the Afghan security forces pushed back Taliban’s full-bodied attack.

According a statement from the ministry, the Taliban insurgents faced strong resistance form Afghan security forces, where dozens of them were killed and wounded.

“As many as 45 of Taliban fighters were killed, including Abul Bari, shadow district of Dai Chopan, and 20 others received injures during reprisal attack by Afghan forces,” the statement added.

Currently, the Afghan security forces intensified attacking Taliban insurgents, and stand ready to thwart any sorts of attack form the insurgent group. On Tuesday, the Afghan security forces freed at least 47 prisoners, including military personnel, from two Taliban jails in northern Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.

209th Shaheen Military Corps said commando forces targeted a Taliban-run detention center during a special operation on the outskirts of Kunduz province, in which 13 jailbirds were set free from Taliban’s captivity.

Elsewhere, the Special Forces of Afghan National Army (ANA) along with Afghan National Police (ANP) rescued 34 other prisoners. “Seven ANA troops, seven ANP officers, and 20 civilians freed from a Taliban-run jail in Baghlan province on Monday night,” the military corps said in a statement.

The releasement come as parts of intensification target against Taliban-run prisoners across the country that so far ended with freedom of some many Afghans were under incarceration of Taliban insurgents for a lengthy time.

According to reports, the security forces have set free about 400 civilians from Taliban-self-made jails during different operations this year.