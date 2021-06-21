Afghan forces recapture two districts in Takhar

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have retaken the control of Bangi and Khwaja Ghar districts in the northern Takhar province on Monday morning, the defense ministry said.

Afghan security forces carried out joint operations with the pro-government forces that were also backed by Afghan Air Forces in Bangi and Khwaja Ghar districts, where the districts were cleared from the Taliban militants, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Taliban insurgents received heavy casualties during the clearance operations.

Some weapons and ammunition were also seized, the statement added.

Similarly, Abdal and Qara Parchaw villages of Taloqan city were also cleared from the Taliban, the statement added.

According to reports, the Taliban insurgents attacked Bangi and Khwaja Ghar districts on Sunday and took control of some areas in the aforementioned districts.

President Ashraf Ghani had recently reshuffled security brasses of the ministries of defense and interior following a series of district collapses including surrender of troops to the Taliban group. Violence has ramp up across the country where the Taliban are gaining a foothold.