Afghan forces repel Taliban’s Faryab attack

AT News Report

KABUL: The Taliban launched a failed attack to capture Khwaja Sabzposh district of northern Faryab province, which faced strict resistance by Afghan security forces, security official said Wednesday.

Taliban massively attacked on Afghan forces checkpoints in Regrishan area of Khwaja Sabzposh district on Tuesday evening, in which 19 militants were killed in a timely response by the Afghan security forces, Shaheen Military Corps said in a statement.

16 more Taliban fighters were wounded and the Taliban rebels fled the area after being engaged in a one-hour failed clash with the Afghan security forces.

Enough weapon and ammunition of the enemy were also destroyed during counter-attack, the statement added.

However, two Afghan forces were also embraced martyrdom in the attack, the statement lamented.