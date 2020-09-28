Afghan forces thwart Daesh attack in Nangarhar

AT News

KABUL: Operatives of the National Directorate of Security have foiled the IS-K or so called Daesh group’s attack in eastern Nangarhar province.

The intelligence agency in a statement said that a member of the Daesh group, Nabiullah and his six associates had premeditated attack on a gathering of the security forces and tribal elders in Nangarhar. “The attack was foiled in an operation conducted by the NDS operatives,” according to the statement.

Mohammad Rahim known as Qari Qasim, who was in-charge of preparing suicide attackers, was also detained in the operation, the statement added.

Several suicides west, some light and heavy weapons, and a number of RPGs were seized during the operations. The NDS said that it would pay all-out efforts to protect the Afghan people.

Daesh had been strongly active in the eastern province of Nangarhar before the government conducted aerial and ground raids on the group’s sanctuaries there.

In 2019, in a visit to Nangarhar, President Ashraf Ghani thanked the Afghan security forces and said that Daesh was defeated in the province.