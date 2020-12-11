Afghan journalists facing increasing life threats

Following assassination of Malalai Maiwand, a female TV anchor in Jalalabad, another TV news anchor, Fardin Amini mysteriously killed in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Two journalists – Malalai Maiwand and Fardin Amini, were killed in the last two days aimed risen violence with media workers saying they don’t feel safe doing their job.

The Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh extremist group, claimed responsibility for the shooting death of Malalai Maiwand, a female TV anchor and women’s rights activists in eastern Nangarhar province. The shooting occurred on Thursday – an attack that underscored an increasing trend of violence against journalists in the country.

One day after the heart-wrenching incident, Fardin Amini, Arian News presenter, was killed in a mysterious attack on Friday.

Kabul police confirmed the news, saying Amini lost his life by suicide after slashing his throat using a sharp rock. However, the probe is not completed so far. Many of his close friends doubt the police reports, saying Amini will not commit suicide.

Recently, media workers and reporters said they are concerned about their safety after a number of journalists were targeted in the country.

Last month, Elyas Dayee, a Radio Azadi reporter, was killed in a magnetic IED blast in the southern province of Helmand.

A week before this incident, Yama Siawash, a former TOLOnews presenter, was killed in a similar blast in Kabul.

Journalists based in Nangarhar on Friday asked the government to make public trail and give severe punishment to the killers of Maiwand.

Malalai Maiwand, a presenter at Enikas Radio and TV, was killed along with her driver in the attack on their vehicle in Jalalabad, taking the total number of journalists and media workers killed this year in Afghanistan to 10.

However, the government announced it has arrested suspects in the killing of two journalists, Malala Maiwand and Ilyas Daee.

The Afghan government, the German Embassy, European Union delegation and Britain’s ambassador condemned growing attacks on journalists and activists.

In the last nearly 20 years, the vast majority of journalists have either been killed or wounded in different acts of violence committed by the Taliban group and Daesh extremist group.