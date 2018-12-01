Afghan law firm ranked Asia’s best for third year
December 1, 2018
KABUL: An Afghan law firm, Kakar Advocates, has been ranked Asia’s highest ranking for its services for the third consecutive year in a row.
The firm said on Saturday that the Kakar Advocacy has been ranked as a Band I Law firm in the Chambers and Partners’ 2019 Guide. The “Chambers & Partners’ 2019 Asia-Pacific Guide” title has been given to the Afghan firm for the third year, it said.
“The Kakar Advocates team often goes and beyond our expectations and is always proactive in terms of communication,” the directory said.
Chambers and Partners are well known worldwide for its authoritative legal directory, publishing seven regional guides every year that cover 185 jurisdictions.
Law firms play a critical role for businesses in Afghanistan, where bureaucracy and corruption remain key challenges for this sector.
