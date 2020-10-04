Afghan leaders meet to discuss peace process

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani met on Sunday with Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the high council for national reconciliation to discuss steps the government needs to take in the future.

Presidential palace said in a statement that

Abdullah informed Ghani about his recent visit to Pakistan and meetings with Pakistani officials.

Abdullah was warmly welcomed by Pakistani officials during his three-day trip ended on Thursday.

He asked Pakistani leaders to put the “old and repeated mottos and statements” aside and begin a new chapter based on friendship and mutual trust.

Islamabad was reported to assure Afghan official of their cooperation with the peace process. Meanwhile, Abdullah is scheduled to visit India next week to talk to Indian officials about the peace efforts in Afghanistan, according to Indian media reports.



He tries to attract New Delhi’s support to the ongoing peace negotiations with the Taliban insurgents.

India has frequently expressed concerns over rival Pakistan’s interference in the Afghan peace process.