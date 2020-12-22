Afghan peace negotiator “Koofi” backs ‘Casa Asia’ award

AT News

KABUL: Fawzia Koofi, a member of the Afghan peace negotiating team and former Member of Parliament received the prize of Casa Asia among 52 nominees.

The prize was granted to Ms. Koofi on December 21 in Madrid.

“Fawzia Koofi won the prize for her activities in support of women and children’s rights as well as her role as the peace negotiator,” the prize jury said.

Three others from China, Japan and the Philippines received the prize as well.

Ms. Koofi has been serving in supporting of Afghan women and children to gain their rights.

She was one of a few women who met Taliban representatives in Moscow and Doha discussing the peace efforts in Afghanistan.