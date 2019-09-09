Afghan security forces captured Yamgan district after four years

AT-KABUL- Joint Afghan security forces in result the ongoing military operations in northeastern Badakhshan province today captured Yamgan district, four years after it was lost to the Taliban group, officials said.

“Yamgan district was recaptured after four years from the Taliban fighters by Afghan security forces” Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said.

During the operation, in which ground forces were being supported by Afghan air force, Taliban fighters suffered heavy losses. Among those killed are foreign “terrorists” as well.

“Afghan National flag was raised on the district headquarters today morning” Aman said.

Badakhshan has been one of the insecure provinces of the country, where besides Afghan Taliban, foreign terrorist groups are also active and launching attacks against Afghan security forces.

Few days before Yamgan, security forces recaptured Wardooj district of the province from Taliban as well. Wardooj has been under Taliban control for past five years.