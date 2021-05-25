Afghan, Taliban delegation to resume peace negotiations in Qatar

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan and Taliban negotiators are supposed to resume the stalled peace talks soon in Qatar, said state ministry for peace.

“Some members of the Afghan negotiating team are now in Afghanistan. The state ministry for peace is working to provide technical and logistical facilities to them and they will go back to Qatar soon to restart peace talks,” Najia Anwari, spokeswoman for the ministry said on Tuesday.

She said that Afghan and Taliban teams held an informal meeting in Qatar after the Eid festival (some two weeks ago).

A conference on Afghan peace was expected to be held in Turkey after Eid, but Kabul says the exact date of the conference was unclear, despite fully readiness to attend the meeting.

Taliban said that negotiations would be held once the both sides agree on.

Afghanistan and Taliban started negotiations on peace in Qatar in September last year, but the talks stalled since January.

‎Russia says it opposes monopolies in power in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has also announced cooperation with the government of Afghanistan.

Taliban have intensified violence in different areas since the United States started troop withdrawal in early May..



