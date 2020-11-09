Afghan troops capture a Taliban weaponized drone in south

AT News

KABUL: Members of Afghan security forces have captured a Taliban’s reconnaissance drone in a raid in southern corner of the country bordering Pakistan.

In a raid on a Taliban hideout in Barmal district of Paktika province, security forces captured a large cache of weapons and ammunition and a spy drone, officials said.

A security source in Paktika said that a targeted raid on a Taliban base in Barmal district led to the capture of highly sensitive weaponry from the Taliban including large quantity of weapons and ammunition and a drone.

He said the operation was carried out in the Marghi area of ​​Barmal district.

Two Taliban rebels were killed and the rest cross the border to Pakistan, he said.

The spy drone was equipped with seven cameras and was also used to launch small bombs.

Local residents and eyewitnesses have said a large amount of heavy weapons and Taliban ammunition were seized during the operation by the National Security Forces.

Paktika governor’s spokesman Ghazi Danesh, without referring to the Taliban reconnaissance drone, said national security forces had made great strides in the operation.

The Taliban have not yet commented.

Paktika province is located in the southeast of the country. In this province, which also shares a border with Pakistan, Taliban fighters are present and carrying out terrorist activities.