Afghan youth want ‘quick, lasting cease fire’

AT News

KABUL: Sardar Mohammad Sarwari is from Helmand, a volatile province in the south where terrorist attacks take lives of innocents on daily basis.

Sarwari is now in Kabul to address the government and other war parties to hold cease fire.

“We repeatedly asked the war sides to hold durable and serious cease fire. Taliban fighters sat with the army soldiers for a few minutes during a short (three-day long) cease fire and even ate lunch together. But when the cease fire was over, I saw them killing each other,” said the 29-year old man who has been forced to flee his house in the Bolan village.

He was disabled in childhood but his family did not tell him how he was disabled.

Sarwari runs a tailoring shop in Helmand for 14 years and has experienced continued wars, as he says.

Sima, an 18-year old girl studies at the Kawsar-e-Danesh private educational center in the western part of Kabul.

She recalls the deadly suicide bombing at the entrance of the center, saying she saw her class fellows killed or wounded in front of her. She was injured to her legs in the attack.

“I was traumatized by the bombing, so when I hear a sound of explosion or bullet, I fear a lot,” she said.

She is “very sad” by the death of her friends and class fellows, calling on the war parties to end the war and observe a cease fire.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission said in a report released on Wednesday that 95,000 civilian casualties took place in the past 11 years of war.

‌‌‌according to the report, 7,700 civilians were killed or wounded since the beginning of 2020.