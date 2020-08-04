Afghanistan, a state victim of proxy war

Mujeeb R. Awrang

KABUL: The Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had engaged in telephonic conversations with Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan – the country which is blamed for giving safe havens to the militants that killing and maiming the Afghans.

The details of the talks were not shared with the media by the Afghan officials but Khan and Modi’ offices released statements on the conversations.

According to Khan’s office, the counterparts exchange views on the recent progress in the Afghan peace process. Pakistan’s Khan underscored Islamabad’s “positive contribution” regarding the peace process, the statement said.

The Pakistani PM had emphasized on strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Office of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement that Afghan President appreciated Delhi’s tremendous steps to supply food and medical assistance to Afghans during the outbreak of pandemic Covid-19.

According to the statement, Modi reiterated Delhi’s support to the Afghan peace quest. The counterparts conferred the ongoing security situation in the region and several other parts of bilateral interests between Kabul and Delhi.

What here comes in mind is that weather Pakistan being honest or trying to play a new game on the screen. Or how strong would be the level of competition between Islamabad and Delhi regarding the Afghan peace quest.

Since past several decades, Afghanistan has been a ground of proxy war among regional and international countries. The country has gone through a lot of economical and political crisis because of the interference of some foreign countries who sought their interests in Afghanistan. The contests among the foreign countries in Afghanistan’s political and economical affairs posed the killing of thousands of innocent people.

At some point, this competition among the foreign countries in Afghanistan can reflect tremendous benefit to the country. But, indeed we have been failed to turn the track of such strategies and situations on our side.

Afghanistan lacked smart officials to take advantage of the situations and used in the interests of our country.

Afghanistan is turned into a ground of proxy war among these countries – but still there is chance to keep the coins and move on with a better strategy which is to use the economical and political influence of regional and worldwide countries.

There is one thing clear which is that Pakistan has always been a declared enemy of Afghanistan. Pakistan also continued support to the Taliban regime in 1990s until it was collapsed by the US and northern alliance of Afghanistan.

The founder and leader of al-Qaeda terrorist network, Osama bin Laden was also killed in Aebatabad of Pakistan by the American Special Forces. Looking to Islamabad’s policy towards Afghanistan, it shows that Pakistan has always provided support to the terrorist groups and militants to use them as privilege for its own interests.

So, to come to a short end is that Afghanistan should not be gullible anymore by duel policy of the Pakistan. Kabul should seek a concrete strategy to use the ongoing contests among the countries on Afghanistan, on its own interests. Afghanistan can approach the economical and political influence for its developments in several aspects.