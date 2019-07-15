Home / Latest Updates / Afghanistan A thrash Bangladesh, win cricket series
Baheer Shah is the young Afghan test player

KABUL: Afghanistan A Cricket Team won a two-match four-day Test series against Bangladesh after their second match ended in a tie on Monday.

The hosts were put to bat first by Afghans – who won the toss – and posted a total of 18-1 on the score board before rain stopped the play for two days.

Bangladesh A continued batting on the third day and put a total of 200 runs before they were all out on day four. Mohammad Naim scored 65 runs for his side.

Afghanistan A made 163-2 before the game’s allotted days ended. Man of the Match Ibrahim Zadran scored a knock of 96 runs before he was run out. Bahir Shah remained unbeaten at 52.

Afghanistan A had won their first four-day test match by seven wickets.

