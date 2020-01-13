Afghanistan can’t defeat Daesh alone

AT News

KABUL: The government of Afghanistan has previously said that IS-K or Daesh militants have been defeated in the eastern Nangarhar province, but Javid Faisal, Spokesman for the National Security Council (NSA) said that Afghanistan is not able to defeat the extremist group alone.

He draws the need of worldwide consensus to defeat Daesh. “Daesh is an international terrorist group. To defeat the group a permanent fight against the group is needed in Afghanistan, the region and beyond.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Bagram – a US military base in central Parwan has spoken out of the defeat of Daesh fighters in Afghanistan and said that hundreds of militants have either been detained or eliminated by the Afghan Security Forces in Nangarhar, where Daesh reportedly has a strong presence.

According to the recent reports, dozens of Daesh affiliated members have been surrendered to the Afghan security forces across the country.