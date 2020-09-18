Afghanistan COVID-19 cases see a slight drop

AT News

KABUL: Public health officials say that 25 new cases of Coronavirus were identified and registered across the country, taking the total number of patients to 39,000.

The ministry of public health said Friday in a statement that the new patients of the coronavirus were found in the provinces of Kabul, Kunduz, Badakhshan and Samangan.

240 people gave test across the country, from whom 25 were diagnosed positive.

It said that 71 patients were recovered in the past 24 hours that the total number of recovered patients gets 32,576.

One patient lost his/her life. 1,437 patients of Corona virus have so far died in the country.