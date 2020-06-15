Home / Latest Updates / Afghanistan has over 25,000 infected to coronavirus

Afghanistan has over 25,000 infected to coronavirus

Faizi mansour June 15, 2020

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan on Monday has recorded 761 new positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours that pushed the total number to 25,527 across the country.

The Ministry of Public Health said that out of 1,551 suspected samples, 761 were came positive, in which 364 patients have recovered and unfortunately, seven others died during this period.

237 positive cases were registered in Kabul, 25 in Kandahar, 22 in Nangarhar, 15 in Paktia, 93 in Takhar, 103 in Logar, 14 in Baghlan, 15 in Bamyan, 37 in Parwan, 113 in Kunduz, 30 in Maidan Wardak, four in Kunar, 16 in Panjshir provinces.

The total recovered have exceeded to 5,090 and the dead to 478 across the country since the start of the virus.

