Afghanistan inks deals for social welfare projects

KABUL: Ministry of Energy and Water on Saturday said it had signed agreements with private corporations for implementation of five social welfare and infrastructure projects.

Projects to be implemented include ‘construction of gabion of first part of Balkh’s Shor Tepa district’, ‘Takhar’s Qalbres and Shorab canals’, ‘construction of headquarters of second district 5th Amu River’, ‘Kunduz’s Shahrwan canal’, and ‘construction of protection wall of second part of Aziz Khan Kokh of Daroonta’.

Minister of Energy and Water, Eng. Khan Mohamad Takal, said projects will ensure protection of residential houses located near the Amu River in Shor Tepa district against floods and heavy tides. The project will be implemented in five months at a cost of 237,850 afghanis, funded by India. The minister said more than 370 residential houses and a school and a rustic road and 1,200 agriculture farms are prone to collapse if floods hit the area.

The second building of AmuRiver will be constructed at cost of 24,815,138 afghanis, funded by Asian Development Bank.

The Shahrwan canal of Kunduz will be constructed at a total cost of $4,315,305 funded by Asian Development Bank.

The second phase of Aziz Khanwall protection, which located in Qarghai Laghman district with 2,055km length will cost 60.51 million afghanis.