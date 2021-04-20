Home / Latest Updates / Afghanistan population surpasses 33 million

Afghanistan population surpasses 33 million

AT News

KABUL: The population in Afghanistan surpasses 33.6 million that consists of 16.5 million females and 17.1 million male, said the National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) in its annual report on Tuesday. 

According to NSIA officials, 70% people were living in the rural areas while the remaining 30% were living in urban areas.

Haseeb Mohid, deputy of the Central Statistics Office said that the growing number of people in the cities pose problems. According to him, the rate of population was diverse in different parts of the country. 

The report put the number of nomadic nations at around 4,500,000. 47 percent of the population is under the age of 15.

The unemployment has been significantly surged, the report said, adding that the poverty has increased by 47 percent. The economical development and annual incomes have decreased.

The NSIA also reported an upswing in violence against women. The traffic accents have increased by 12 percent. The domestic corps and raw materials have grown by 19.790 billion dollars.

