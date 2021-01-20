Afghanistan Records 125 Infections, Nine Deaths in a Single Day

AT News

KABUL: The Public Health Ministry has reported 123 new infections of coronavirus and nine fatalities within the past 24 hours.

The news cases come positive out of 2,385 suspected samples. Another 205 patients have fully recovered from the virus during this period of time.

The total tally of the cases since the virus spread in the country has reached to 54,403.

The number of the patients, who have been recovered, is exceeded to 46,759. The death number surpasses 2,363.

The health officials had earlier warned the people that the virus still exists in the society. The officials recommended the people to wear masks, take precautionary measures and behold social distance.