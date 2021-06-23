Afghanistan records 1,575 new virus cases, 86 deaths

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,575 new cases of coronavirus and 86 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours.

The new cases come positive out of 5,096 suspected samples during the same period of time, according to the health ministry’s data.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 109,532 nationwide.

Another 537 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time.

The total number of deaths exceeded 4,452 across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started over a year ago.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,883,429 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 179,194,672.