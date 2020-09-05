Afghanistan records 20 new virus cases

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 20 new positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 38,324 across the country.

The Ministry of Public Health on Saturday said that out of 231 suspected samples, 20 were reported positive—seven cases were recorded in Kabul, five in Herat, three in Kunduz, two in Farah and one case each in Ghor, Laghman and Kunar provinces.

369 covid-19 patients have recovered during this period of time.

The total recoveries exceeded to 30,077 and the deaths to 1,409 since the outbreak of the pandemic started around six months ago in Afghanistan.