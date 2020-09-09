Afghanistan records 24 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 24 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 38,544 across the country.

Two patients have lost their lives battling the virus during this period, the Public Health Ministry said on Wednesday. 332 other patients have recovered during this time, according to the ministry.

The new cases came out of 209 suspected samples. 13 new cases were recorded in Ghor, nine in Herat and one case each in Kandahar and Laghman provinces.

The total recoveries exceeded 31,045 and the deaths to 1,420 since the outbreak of the pandemic started in the country around seven months ago.