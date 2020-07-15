Afghanistan records 254 new covid-19 cases

AT News

KABUL: With 254 fresh positive cases in the last 24 hours, Afghanistan now officially has 34,994 coronavirus cases across the country. According to Afghan ministry of health, 1002 covid-19 patients have recovered and 32 others lost their lives battling the virus during this period.

The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday said that out of 682 suspected samples, 254 were reported positive.

According to the ministry, 78 cases were recorded in Kabul, 61 in Daykundi, 24 in Takhar, 18 in Paktia, 15 in Ghor, 11 in Badakhshan, 11 in Badghis, 10 in Balkh, nine in Logar, six in Herat, four in Laghman, three in Kandahar, three in Nangarhar and one in Maidan Wardak provinces.

The total recovery has reached to 22,456 and the deaths to 1,094 across the country.