Afghanistan Records 46 New Infections, Three Deaths in Last 24 Hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 46 new positive cases of coronavirus and three fatalities in the last 24 hours throughout the country, said the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Saturday.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic, has now reached to 53,981 across the country.

The new cases come positive out of 1,341 suspected samples tested during the same period of time.

Another 31 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time, the health ministry said.

The total recoveries exceeded to 45,465 and the deaths to 2,339 in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started.