Afghanistan records 91 new covid-19 infections

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 91 new positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 41,425 cases throughout the country, the Ministry of Public Health said Saturday.

These infections reported out of 210 suspected samples – 20 positive cases were recorded in Kandahar, 20 cases in Takhar, 15 in Baghlan, 15 in Khost, 14 in Paktia, five in Kunduz and one case each in Paktika and Laghman provinces.

Three patients battling the virus have lost their lives and 63 others were fully recovered during this period of time, the ministry added in a statement.

The total recoveries exceeded to 34,321 and the deaths to 1,536 across the country since the virus started outbreak in the country eight months ago.