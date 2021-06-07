Afghanistan records highest single-day toll of 56 COVID-19 deaths

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan on Monday reported the highest single-day toll of 56 COVID-19 related deaths and the biggest worry along with the spike in nationwide positive cases which is increasing on a daily basis.

It also followed with another record daily surge of coronavirus as the country registered 1,582 new infections in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said, showing a surge in new cases for four consecutive days.

The new cases were reported positive out of 4,671 suspected samples tested in different laboratories during the same period of hours, according to the health ministry.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic has reached 82,326 cases around the country, according to the health ministry data.

Another 376 patients have fully recovered in the past 24 hours.

The total tally of deaths exceeded to 3,251 across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started over a year ago.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,730,065 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 173,337,744.