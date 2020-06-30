Afghanistan sees drop in covid-19 cases

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has reported fewer coronavirus cases on Tuesday after the health ministry recorded 279 new cases in the last 24 hours that brought the total tally to 31,517 across the country.

12 patients have lost their lives battling the virus and 197 others recovered during this period, the Ministry of Public Health said.

The positive cases came out of 769 suspected samples tested in different provinces.

41 positive cases recorded in Kabul, 38 in Herat, 35 in Bamyan, 68 in Ghor, 18 in Paktia, 13 in Badghis, 11 in Balkh, 11 in Kunduz, seven in Takhar and seven in Kapisa provinces.

Similarly, four cases reported in Kandahar, three in Badakhshan, three in Panjshir, three in Urozgan, two in Zabul, two in Helmand, two Kunar, two in Maidan Wardak and one in Parwan provinces.

The total recovery has reached to 14,036 and the dead to 745 since the virus spread in the country around three four months ago.