Afghanistan, Taliban negotiators discuss meeting agendas

KABUL: The contact groups of the government of Afghanistan and Taliban negotiating teams began meetings in Qatar Sunday night, during which they discussed the meeting agendas and timetable.

The two sides said Monday that they had progresses.

But a source in the government who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said the main negotiations were delayed for the next day. It was expected to begin on Monday.

Naeem Wardak, Taliban’s political spokesman, earlier said that the contact groups would talk on the next meetings’ agendas and timetable.

Faiz Mohammad Zaland, one of participants in the negotiations, said that the contact groups have not completed meetings to start the main negotiations.

“The contact group was discussing to resolve technical problems and management of the negotiations. They are still working on making agenda.”

Nader Naderi, a negotiation member from the government, said of progress on the timetable and other issues.

Enayatullah Baligh, another member of government’s negotiating team, said the two sides aim to end killing of Afghans.

“The space is good and I hope we gain a good result. I hope we can put an end to the war, Afghan killing and bloodshed. I found that the two sides have good will.”

The intra-Afghan talks began officially on Saturday, September 12. The main negotiations were expected to begin on Monday, but were announced postponed due to unclear specific reasons.

Some sources believe that the two sides would have bumpy road ahead to reach an agreement.