AT News

KABUL: A road build project presently underway will connect Afghanistan to China’s autonomous region of Xinjiang via Wakhan are in Badakhshan in the northeastern remote area, the ministry of public works said Tuesday.

The project is announced just weeks after the United States said it would end presence in Afghanistan after 20 years.

The 49.7 kilometer road began in April and is continuing, according to a statement released by the public works ministry.

The dust road begins from Pamir region and extends to the Wakhan district in Badakhshan that shares border with China’s Uyghur Muslim-populated region.

The road is part of the Wakhan corridor that helps Afghanistan get closed to regional connection and the economy-oriented policy.

The mountainous and impassable Wakhan are did not have access to transportation facilities in the past. The project costs 369 million Afs paid from the government’s national budget.

The Wakhan corridor is a short way between Afghanistan and China and will also help foreign tourists to go to Wakhan’s national park.