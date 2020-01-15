Afghanistan to export 62 tons of pine nuts to China

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan government making all-out efforts to find way for the domestic products to international markets, said a government officials, adding that 62 tons of pine nuts with an estimation of over 2.2 million dollar will be exported to China within five years.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Industries and Commerce, Jan Aqa Navid said on Wednesday that based on an agreement between domestic and Chinese companies with coordination with the administrative affairs of the presidential palace, these pine nuts will be exported during five years.

He termed sell for domestic corps in the international markets vital important for the country’s sustainable economy’s development. According to Navid, the price of one kilo nuts in the international markets is up to 6,000 Afs. The exporting has already been started through air-corridors and “Hairatan” port, he added.

In addition to China, reportedly the Afghan pine nuts have a well-known market in India, United Arab and European countries. The nuts have been mostly cultivated in Paktia, Paktika, Nangarhar and Laghman provinces, where over 23 thousand tons are annually being produced.