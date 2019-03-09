Afghanistan tops 180 countries in HIV control

AT News Report

KABUL: Afghanistan has topped among 180 countries to restrain the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report.

An official of the WHO said on Saturday that Afghanistan managed to prevent the expansion of the HIV.

“Let me say that Afghan government’s strategy (2016-2020) in fight with the HIV helps us to reach our goal. This is a proper strategy in which all the priorities have been observed,” said the official.

5,900 people are suffering from HIV in Afghanistan in the current year, according to the ministry of public health.

The virus was discovered for the first time in the United States in 1988, and now around 32 million people are suffering from the virus globally with most of the suffering people in Africa and South Asia.

The virus is the element of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), removes the body defense system that leads the patient to death.

Illegitimate sexual relations, use of polluted syringes and blood transmitting are the main elements of HIV.

Dr. Naqibullah Hamdard, head of the AIDS control program says that 2,700 positive cases of HIV have been registered.

“The number of HIV patients is much higher in other countries and 28 people died last year in the world. This is a low number in Afghanistan,” said Dr. Hosai Zewar, who works on the AIDS control program.

The World Health Organization expects to announce 2030 as an HIV-free year in the world.