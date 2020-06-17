Afghanistan turns to China to battle the virus

AT News

KAABUL: The government of Afghanistan has asked for help from China in training of medical staff to fight the Corona virus.

As the birthplace of Corona virus, China managed to overcome the disease and gain enough experiences in how to contain it.

Mirwais Naab, deputy foreign minister met Chinese ambassador to Kabul on Wednesday and asked Beijing to send medical experts to Kabul to assist Afghan healthcare personnel in training as well as empowering the Corona virus labs.

The ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that Naab called for more assistance from China to struggling against the Corona virus.

Chinese ambassador, according to the statement, has promised for more cooperation.

The first case of Corona virus was identified in late February in Herat province.