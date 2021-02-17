Afghanistan Welcomes NATO’s ‘Conditional’ Withdrawal

AT News

KABUL: The government of Afghanistan announced Wednesday that it supports a “conditional” military withdrawal decided by NATO.

Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar said that Kabul supports NATO’s stance over the peace process in a meeting with the NATO Civilian Representative for Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that Taliban need to make good on their commitments under the 2020 agreement to open the way for a full withdrawal of foreign troops.

Atmar welcomed Stoltenberg’s statements over the implementing of Taliban’s commitments and NATO’s condition-based approach in Afghanistan.

Atmar and Pontecorvo also discussed the NATO defense ministers’ meeting, the intra-Afghan talks, regional diplomacy, the role of religious diplomacy in support of the Afghan peace efforts and more cooperation between Kabul and NATO.

The ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement said Pontecorvo assured of the NATO support and cooperation with Afghan government and security forces.

NATO chief announced Tuesday before the organization’s defense ministers meeting that they would not plan to pull their soldiers out of Afghanistan until a suitable time.